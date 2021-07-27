Leigh Matthews’ sobering assessment of Patrick Cripps

Leigh Matthews admits he’s struggling to comprehend the drop-off from Patrick Cripps over the past two seasons.

He says the Carlton midfielder was close to the best player in the AFL just two years ago, but now plays “like a journeyman” who would be unlikely to make this year’s All-Australian squad.

“I can’t believe how badly he has aged,” Matthews said on 3AW.

“He was close enough to the best player in the game.”

Matthews said there may be issues or injuries he was unaware of, but he could only judge Cripps on what he saw on-field.

“He is not the match-winning gun player he was a couple of years ago,” he said.

(Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)