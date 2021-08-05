Hospital cleaner tests positive to COVID-19 as list of exposure sites grows

Victorians are waking to the first day of a seven-day lockdown.

It comes after six new locally-acquired COVID-19 cases were recorded yesterday.

A contract cleaner at a Melbourne hospital has tested positive to COVID-19.

Epworth Richmond has confirmed the cleaner worked on Level 6 and Level 8 of the hospital after 6pm on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, another school in Melbourne’s west last night notified families of a positive COVID-19 case.

There has been a confirmed COVID-19 case in Year 6 at Heathdale Christian College’s Werribee campus.

The school’s Werribee and Melton campuses are closed until further notice.

The school has told anyone who was at either of the school’s campuses on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday to self-isolate and get tested, while students and teachers in Year 5 and 6, as well as their households, must continue to quarantine for 14-days even if they test negative to the virus.

There are now 84 exposure sites on the Department of Health’s list.

The latest exposure sites added include two Virgin flights.

Flight VA808 from Sydney to Melbourne at 7am on Monday, and later that morning VA1364 from Melbourne to Launceston, are both Tier 1 exposure sites.

A Sydney man who ended up testing positive was on the flight trying to get into Tasmania without a valid border pass.

Other Tier 1 sites include Eco Laundry – Central West Shopping Centre in West Footscray, One Stop WorkWear in Braybrook and Lowes and Bad Workwear at Highpoint Shopping Centre.

Image: Google Maps