Melbourne beat Fremantle in entertaining clash at the MCG

FULL TIME

The Demons have taken down Fremantle at the MCG by 14 points.

By the end of day, the Dockers were walking wounded with not one but two players short in the second half.

================

HALF TIME

Fremantle have had all the answers at the MCG so far despite Melbourne’s dominance in the second quarter.

They hold a six-point lead at half time.

Jesse Hogan is done for the day after re-injuring the same foot he’s had issues with in the past.



================

Fremantle Dockers CEO Steve Rosich provided an update on Ross Lyon’s future at the club when he joined us pre-game.

================

Mark Brayshaw joined us pre-game before watching his two sons player each other.

================

PREVIEW

Fremantle travel west to face the Demons on a pivotal afternoon at the home of footy.

While it may be cold and wet in Melbourne, today’s clash is crucial for a Dockers side who is in good form and fresh off their takedown of Collingwood the last time they played at the MCG.

As for Melbourne, they copped a double injury blow off their bye round, losing both Michael Hibberd and Jake Lever.

Will the Dockers make it four wins in a row or will Melbourne cause an upset?

Make sure you join 3AW Football from midday for the BEST call of this afternoon’s game.

