Lord mayor says she’s seen ‘absolutely revolting’ scenes in the CBD recently

Melbourne’s Lord mayor says the city council is “really trying to make huge efforts” to bring people back into the CBD, but she admits she’s seen an increase in anti-social behaviour recently.

Lord mayor Sally Capp says foot traffic in the city is at just 60 per cent of the level it was at prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Responding to suggestions the city has become “grubby and dirty and underused and a bit threatening”, Ms Capp admitted she’s seen “unacceptable” behaviour recently.

She visited popular nightlife strip, King Street on Sunday morning, and said what she saw “was absolutely revolting and it’s unacceptable”.

Ms Capp said vandalism has increased, and while she doesn’t believe Melbourne’s homelessness problem has worsened it’s now “more visible” due to reduced traffic in the city.

“I would say graffiti and tagging behaviour has increased and it’s so disappointing,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“We know we need to put more resources into streets where, frankly, inappropriate behavior happens.

“When you see something that is unacceptable please call us or submit a photo on our website and we’ll send a team down there immediately.”

