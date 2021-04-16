3AW
Luke Beveridge responds to Kevin Bartlett’s big call about Tim English

3 hours ago
Article image for Luke Beveridge responds to Kevin Bartlett’s big call about Tim English

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge says it would be “enormous” for the club if Tim English became the next Paul Salmon, as AFL great Kevin Bartlett declared on Sunday.

Speaking on 3AW Football, Bartlett said English had the potential to be the “most dangerous” player in the game.

Beveridge was asked about KB’s comments on Friday.

“If Tim can get anywhere near the heights and feats that Paul Salmon achieved, that’d be enormous,” Beveridge said.

“He’s showing some promise.”

