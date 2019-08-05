Matthew Lloyd responds to Joe Daniher meeting with Sydney’s CEO

Matthew Lloyd says Joe Daniher’s meeting with Sydney chief Tom Harley has “whiskers” on it.

While Sydney coach John Longmire downplayed any suggestion the Swans were trying to recruit the injured Essendon forward, Lloyd isn’t so sure.

“It has whiskers on it, for mine,” the Bomber great said on Sportsday.

“It took Joey a long time to decide whether to go to Sydney or Essendon in the first place.

“He could have been father-son at both clubs, he’s having injury troubles…

“It might not be a short term thing, but it might be something he looks at in the future.”

Daniher’s contract with the Bombers expires at the end of next season.

