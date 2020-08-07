Matthew Lloyd responds to ‘repulsive’ behaviour from Richmond duo

Essendon great Matthew Lloyd says he was repulsed by vision of Richmond players attempting to grab the genitals of Mabior Chol during the club song on Tuesday night.

Lloyd said he felt for Chol, who appeared to look uncomfortable with what was happening.

He’s since said in a statement he took no offence.

Speaking on 3AW Football, Lloyd said journalist Hugh Riminton (who raised the issue with Damien Hardwick) had done an “amazing thing” for football.

“I think Hugh Riminton, what he’s done, he has stopped it across the competition,” Lloyd said on 3AW.

“He’s put the spotlight on it.

“Richmond is a great football club but they’d be highly embarrassed because that was repulsive and an invasion on Mabior Chol.

“I felt very uncomfortable watching it – I didn’t see at the time, but watching it since – for Mabior Chol.

“He would have been well within his rights to knock Nick Vlastuin out, there and then.

“Imagine trying that on Tony Lockett – he would have thrown you into a brick wall.”

Lloydy certainly wasn’t alone in his criticism of the incident.

