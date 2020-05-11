Matthew Lloyd says a couple of Crows ‘got off extremely lightly’

Matthew Lloyd says Adelaide leadership group member Tom Doedee and experienced defender Kyle Hartigan have “got off extremely lightly” after the AFL handed down its penalties to those involved with the club’s Barossa Valley training breach last week.

All 16 players involved were handed suspended one-game penalties.

Assistant coach Ben Hart has been stood down until June 22.

Speaking on Sportsday, Lloyd said it didn’t sit right that first and second year players were handed the same penalty as their more experienced counterparts.

“They (Doedee and Hartigan) have got off extremely lightly, in my opinion,” he said.

