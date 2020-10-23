3AW
Max Gawn isn’t having any trouble with a grand final tip!

1 hour ago
Ross and Russel
Football Featured

Most bookmakers, footy pundits and fans are having a tough time splitting Richmond and Geelong heading into Saturday night’s decider at the Gabba.

But Melbourne ruckman Max Gawn has got perfect clarity on who he thinks will win the premiership.

“I think Richmond win and I think they win quite comfortably,” he told Ross and Russel on 3AW Breakfast.

“It might rain, they seem to play the better football in Queensland and they’ve done it twice before in the last three years.

“I’m not sure if that’s going to be a popular opinion.”

Gawn is an ambassador for the My Room Telethon, raising much needed funds for children with cancer.

He had a yarn with Ross and Russel on Friday morning!

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Breakfast

(Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

Ross and Russel
