MCC says it’s ‘possible’ night grand final is here to stay

The MCC says it’s disappointed, but not surprised, by news this year’s AFL grand final will be played at The Gabba.

It’s the first time in almost 30 years the AFL’s showpiece game won’t be played at the home of football.

Interestingly, it’s the first time the match will be played at night.

And MCC boss Stuart Fox said it would be an interesting “test case” for the AFL, saying it could lead to the grand final being played at night once it returns to the MCG.

“It’s certainly a possibility,” Mr Fox said.

“It’s always been a raging debate, hasn’t it.

“If ever there was going to be a night grand final it was going to be this year.

“It’s a good test case.”

Former Premier Jeff Kennett has called for the MCG to host a large gathering, with social distancing, to be held on grand final day and the game be shown on the big screen.

“I think it’s highly unlikely, but we’re looking at all sorts of possibilities,” Mr Fox said.

