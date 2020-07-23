The ‘cutest ever’ contribution to the #WhatWeNeedToDo campaign

Neil Mitchell launched the #WhatWeNeedToDo campaign last week, and Victorians of all ages have got on board!

The Purple Koala Kindy group have put together a video to support the #WhatWeNeedToDo campaign, and Neil Mitchell says it’s his favourite contribution to date.

“It’s the cutest thing you’ll ever see,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

Teacher Leisa Stone showed her kinder group the #WhatWeNeedToDo video last week to spark a discussion about how they can help stop the spread of coronavirus.

But the kids took it one step further.

“One little fella said ‘gee, we could do it better!’,” Ms Stone told Neil Mitchell.

“That’s how it all came together!”

Press PLAY below to watch the adorable video.

Press PLAY below to hear how the video came about.