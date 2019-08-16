Mick Warner defends Gillon McLachlan on 3AW (yes, you read correctly!)

Mick Warner says there was “absolutely nothing wrong” with Gillon McLachlan telling 3AW he wants Stephen Coniglio to stay with GWS.

The league boss has been slammed by fans for saying he’d be disappointed if Coniglio left the Giants.

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley said he prefer the league CEO be “a little more neutral” on topics such as player movement.

But Mick Warner says McLachlan was simply asked for a personal opinion and suggestions he was trying to influence Coniglio’s decision were over the top.

“There was absolutely nothing wrong with it – yet he’s been smashed from pillar to post,” Warner said.

“He’s allowed to have an opinion.

“Is he better to say nothing? Maybe. But seriously.”

