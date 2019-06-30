Mick Warner says Gillon McLachlan’s advisors are letting him down

Mick Warner has questioned why league boss Gillon McLachlan appears not to being briefed properly by his staff.

His comments come after newsbreaker Tom Morris disputed a number of claims made by McLachlan after Thursday night’s score review controversy.

Warner said he felt for footy fans, who were left mystified by inconsistencies in information.

“It is concerning that comments made by the AFL CEO are strongly disputed almost immediately,” he said on 3AW.

“The question I have is who is briefing Gillon McLachlan and what is going on with the flow of information at AFL House and is McLachlan being let down by advisers who he surrounds himself with.

“Quite frankly, there are a lot of football fans out there who don’t know what to believe anymore.”

