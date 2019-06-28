Tom Morris disputes several claims made by AFL boss during Neil Mitchell interview

Tom Morris has shot down several claims AFL boss Gillon McLachlan made during an interview with Neil Mitchell on Friday.

The 3AW Football newsbreaker has thoroughly investigated Thursday night’s score review controversy involving Essendon and GWS.

Speaking with Neil Mitchell, McLachlan said those reviewing the scores on Thursday night weren’t AFL staffers.

Tom Morris says they were.

McLachlan also claimed the score reviewers had undergone training during the week with vision.

Tom Morris says they didn’t see any vision.

“You’ve just lit a fire,” Dwayne Russell said in response to Morris’s claims.

