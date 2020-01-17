MONDAY | They’re all back — and a fresh face makes her debut!

2020 hits full stride on 3AW next week with the return of familiar and the launch of some brand new shows!

Neil Mitchell will continue setting the news agenda for Melbourne and Australia when he returns to 3AW Mornings.

The Walkley and Quill award-winning journalist and Australian Media Hall of Famer made a brief return from holidays to help cover Victoria’s bushfire crisis, and will certainly have much more to say to investigate on that matter, along with the latest breaking news and views of the day.

Denis Walter returns with his exciting new program 3AW Nights, which airs from 8pm-midnight weeknights.

And from 7PM we welcome Brook Corte to 3AW when she hosts the all-new Money News.

That’s after a weekend of Peter ‘Grubby’ Stubbs hosting the extended Weekend Break, which now runs from midday to 6pm both Saturday and Sunday.

And those changes complete the full roster of 3AW programming in 2020, which starts with the top-rating Ross and John breakfast program every weekday!

Full show listings…