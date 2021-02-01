3AW
Neil Mitchell and Tony Jones clash over what needs to happen at Collingwood

32 mins ago
Neil Mitchell and Tony Jones have engaged in a heated debate over the findings of a secret report on the Collingwood Football Club which revealed a history of “systemic racism” in the club.

Neil Mitchell says the club has to make changes immediately, starting with Eddie McGuire’s resignation.

But Tony Jones said McGuire, who is stepping aside at the end of the season regardless, was a “convenient scapegoat” for critics of the club.

Click PLAY below to hear their debate

