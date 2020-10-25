3AW
Neil Mitchell: What Premier Daniel Andrews ‘must’ do today

3 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Neil Mitchell says Premier Daniel Andrews “must” announce the next phase of reopening today.

It comes after Victoria recorded no new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the first coronavirus-free day since early June.

“Premier, just do it. Get your finger off the pause button,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“Let us open – carefully, cautiously, piece by piece.”

Press PLAY below for Neil’s full editorial.

The 3AW Mornings host said the Premier’s decision to hold off on an announcement on business reopening yesterday, while awaiting the results of testing in the northern suburbs, crushed Melburnians.

“I’ve never seen the community so angry, so sad and so frustrated as yesterday,” he said.

“He didn’t explain it, he didn’t sell it, he just threatened us again.”

Neil Mitchell predicts the Premier will reverse yesterday’s decision to delay reopening by lunchtime today.

“I think, by lunchtime, Daniel Andrews will have reversed yesterday’s decision, I think he has to, and I think he will have declared a limited opening,” he said.

“This is great news, it really is — zero cases, zero deaths.

“He must now reopen, on those figures.”

COVID-19: Victoria records ZERO new cases and no deaths

‘Just not safe’: Premier delays easing of COVID-19 restrictions in Melbourne

 

