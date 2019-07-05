No deals: Josh Frydenberg says he didn’t promise anything to seal tax cuts

No deals were done with crossbench senators to secure their support for the government’s tax cuts package, according to the Federal Treasurer.

Millions of low- and middle-income earners will save up to $1080 from as early as next week after the three-stage cuts were passed overnight.

Tasmanian Senator Jacqui Lambie had said she promised her vote in the hope the government would reduce or wipe the state’s social housing debt.

Centre Alliance senators wanted lower gas prices.

But Josh Frydenberg has told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell on 3AW Mornings, that there were no deals.

“We convinced Jacqui Lambie to support the tax cuts on its merits,” he said.

“The same with the Centre Alliance and Cory Bernardi.

“They supported these tax cuts because they understood their importance.”

“It’s very hard to knock it.

“I think, overall, the tax cuts are very very good news.”

-Tony Jones