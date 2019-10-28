‘Over-privileged’ private schools ‘entrenching’ poor behaviour in male students

“Over-privileged” private schools have created the culture that led to St Kevins students being filmed chanting a sexist song on a tram, according to the founder of Real Schools.

And simply suspending those involved won’t solve it, says Adam Voigt.

Mr Voigt told Tom Elliott the shocking incident shouldn’t come as a surprise.

“This is a behaviour that isn’t something that is an isolated incident for St Kevins, nor is it an isolated incident for a lot of these over-privileged private schools,” Adam Voigt said.

“These boys have been told forever that they are leaders, that they’re special, that they’re going to do amazing things in the world, which means you also have to believe others aren’t born into that privilege.

“We’re entrenching this in these boys and by merely giving them a couple of days suspension we’re not giving them the opportunity to learn that it’s not the way they should conduct themselves.”

