Paramedics throw their support behind pill testing

The Ambulance Union State Council has formally endorsed a pill testing trial.

State secretary Danny Hill, who had previously given testing his personal endorsement last month, today told Neil Mitchell the council decided to back pill testing as a whole.

But “not just pill testing on its own”.

Mr Hill said the most recent summer of overdoses at music festivals was a significant backdrop to the decision, including one unnamed event where eight people required a tube down their throats to help them breathe.

“We’ve got a serious problem where we’ve literally got the equivalent of a mass casualty incident at a festival,” Mr Hill said, highlighting the toll on ambulance resources.

“I think we need to look broadly at how a lot of these music festivals are controlled and managed.”

Click PLAY to hear more

The ambo union’s approval comes after the boss of the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation’s state boss Paul Gilbert recently backed pill testing.

Victoria’s police union is yet to take a firm position, but has not yet ruled out support.