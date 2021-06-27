Peak tourism body’s advice to Victorians planning travel as COVID-19 cases emerge interstate

With the start of school holidays officially beginning today, travel plans for many Victorians have been thrown into disarray again as COVID-19 cases emerge interstate.

Chief executive of the Tourism and Transport Forum, Margy Osmond, says the inconsistencies in state approaches are making Victorians hesitant to travel.

“Every state responds differently so there’s no sense of certainty,” she told Stephen Quartermain and Emily Power, filling in for Ross and Russel.

“Will it mean that you can’t work for a couple of weeks because you’ve got to quarantine? Those sorts of things are really playing in people’s minds at the moment.

“This is what’s making it harder and harder for people to make the decision to travel.”

But Ms Osmond says travel doesn’t need to be ruled out — we just need to adapt.

“Don’t give up … you’ve just got to be flexible,” she said.

On the day you’re due to depart, Ms Osmond says checking the restrictions and travel requirements is essential before you leave the house.

“Don’t assume that you know exactly what all the closures and provisions might be on a state by state basis,” she said.

“It may be that you need a particular kind of border pass for a particular state.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview