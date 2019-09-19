Police admit they’re ‘alarmed’ by level of violence being used by young criminals

Victoria Police admits it’s alarmed by the level of violence being used by young criminals.

It comes after three violent robberies on Wednesday night committed by teens.

Six thugs robbed people on the streets of Burwood and Clayton, striking two victims with objects.

A man was carjacked at knife-point by two boys and two girls at South Yarra.

And three teenagers allegedly assaulted police after trashing a service station in Reservoir.

Acting Superintendent Mark Langhorn told Neil Mitchell he was confident youth crime, in general, was declining but it was the seriousness of offending that concerned police.

“It is alarming,” he confessed.

“Youth crime, in general, I believe is on the decrease – I’m yet to see recent statistics – but it’s just the seriousness of the offending and the jump from 0 to 100, in terms of potentially doing a carjacking or armed robbery and in groups at such a young age.

“It’s something we’re really trying to address and grapple with as a community.”

