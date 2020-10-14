3AW
  Queues build at Shepparton COVID-19..

Queues build at Shepparton COVID-19 testing centre hours before opening

6 hours ago
Ross and Russel

Shepparton residents began queuing for COVID-19 testing at 6am this morning, hours before the testing hub opened.

It comes after wait times for testing yesterday blew out to more than six hours, following three positive test results in the regional town.

Today show reporter, Christine Ahern, said it’s “a scene like people are queuing up for Grand Final tickets”.

“Already we have about 20 people that are lining up to get tested even though it doesn’t open for a couple of hours,” she said.

“Some said they waited five and a half hours yesterday.”

Ms Ahern said there Shepparton community is tense.

“There’s a lot of anger here. Anger at this truckie, anger that they want Melbourne to keep the coronavirus in Melbourne, and of course angry that this truckie was not forthcoming … and therefore this virus has got a two week head start,” she said.

The testing blitz comes after three people in Shepparton tested positive to coronavirus,

Anyone who was at the eight high risk Shepparton locations identified by the Department of Health and Human Services during the specified times should get tested, even if they have no symptoms.

Press PLAY below for more.

Shepparton COVID-19 outbreak: Eight high risk locations named

One COVID-19 positive Melburnian sparked cases in both Kilmore and Shepparton

