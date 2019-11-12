Recently delisted Magpie responds to reports of Brodie Grundy’s mega deal

Lynden Dunn says Brodie Grundy is worth the mega contract he’s reportedly been offered by the Pies.

While Dunn, who was recently delisted by Collingwood, said the deal came as news to him, he said Grundy was clearly a star of the competition.

“There’s been a lot of talk about Brodie in the media and he’s a great player and is probably worth seven years, in my opinion,” Dunn told 3AW.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW