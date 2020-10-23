3AW
Rex Hunt reveals his 2020 grand final tip!

3 hours ago
Rex Hunt
He played for both clubs in his VFL career, but Rex Hunt has pledged his allegiance to the Tigers in Saturday night’s decider.

“I think Richmond will win in a classic confrontation,” big Rex told Tom Elliott on Friday.

You can join Rex on 3AW’s Footy Nightline after the grand final on Saturday night!

Click PLAY below to hear Rex speak with Tom Elliott!

