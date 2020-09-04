Richmond chief Brendon Gale hits back at leadership criticism

Richmond chief Brendon Gale has hit back at suggestions the Tigers “lack leadership” after two of their players were involved in an alcohol-fuelled fracas outside a Gold Coast strip club.

Sydney Stack and Callum Coleman-Jones have been suspended for 10 matches and will be sent home from Queensland, after breaching the AFL’s strict COVID-19 protocols.

The Tigers have been fined a total of $100,000.

The club has already broken COVID-19 protocols this season.

Speaking with 3AW Football, Brendon Gale said there was no doubt the Tigers had “lost respect” in recent weeks.

But he denied suggestions the club was lacking direction.

“We’ve got incredible leadership,” he said.

Gale said Richmond did not consider sacking the players involved.

(Photo by Con Chronis/Getty Images)