Richmond hopes arrest is ‘line in the sand’ moment

Richmond hopes the arrest of a man who allegedly sent “vile and threatening” messages to Dylan Grimes is a landmark moment for the AFL and social media.

Victoria Police revealed on Tuesday it had arrested a 39-year-old from Frankston.

“Detectives arrested a 39-year-old man and charged him with stalking, using telecommunications device to menace, making threat to commit sexual offence and other charges,” police said in a statement.

“He was bailed to appear before Frankston Magistrates’ Court on 4 May 2021.”

Richmond chief executive Brendon Gale told 3AW it was a “powerful” message and served as a warning to others.

“In the past players have probably just copped it on the chin and not wanted to take a position and make a big deal of it and draw attention to it – and there was an element of that with Dylan – but I think there have been some recent instances where players have got up and said I’m not going to cop it anymore,” Gale explained.

