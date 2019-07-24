Ross Lyon ‘bemused’ and ‘frustrated’ by speculation about his coaching future

Ross Lyon admits he finds speculation about his future both “bemusing” and “a little frustrating”.

And he had a few facts for critics of his coaching style.

Speaking with Sportsday, the Fremantle coach – who has been linked with a sensational return to St Kilda – remained adamant he was committed to his contract with the Dockers.

He has one year left on that deal.

“One minute I’m going to leave and the other I’m going to get the boot, so it’s a little bit confusing,” Lyon said on 3AW.

“I’m trying not to get caught up in it, but when you continually get asked … it’s bemusing but it can be a little frustrating at the same time.”

Within the speculation about what’s next for the veteran coach, some have questioned whether his “style” even suits the modern game.

“Everybody just ignores the facts,” Lyon said when asked about whether he was a “negative” coach.

“In 2009, we kicked 100 points (in a game) more times than Geelong did and I think we averaged 99 points (per game).

“There’s been times we’ve been low scoring and I understand that criticism and am happy to wear it.

“Everybody wants to score.”

