Selection shock: Nathan Jones one of three players dropped by Demons

Melbourne has dropped former captain Nathan Jones.

In a selection shock, the Demons have left the veteran midfielder out of their team to face Essendon on Sunday.

The Bombers will be without captain Dyson Heppell, who fractured his ankle at training on Friday.

Luke Jackson and Alex Neal-Bullen have also come out of Melbourne’s side.

Kysaiah Pickett, Mitch Hannan and Aaron vandenBerg have come into Melbourne’s 22.

