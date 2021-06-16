‘Send the planes here!’: What Neil Mitchell says must happen in Victoria’s storm-hit ‘crisis’ zone 

Neil Mitchell says the situation in the Dandenong Ranges has reached “crisis” point and the state government must call in the Australian Defence Force immediately.

It has now emerged that about 3000 homes will be without power for another three weeks, after wild storms devastated the area more than a week ago.

Drinking water in three suburbs has been declared unfit to drink.

Neil Mitchell says it’s unacceptable.

“Temperatures at freezing point up in the hills. This is dangerous. I don’t think enough is being done,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“What we need now, immediately — bring in the army.

“I believe they’ve got five or six engineers on the ground here getting things organised. We need more! We need people knocking on doors, checking that people are coping, particularly the elderly. We need teams moving trees from the road.

“This is not a third world country. If it was a third would country we would be sending plane loads of aid off to see them!

“So send the planes here! — the army medical teams, the doorknockers, the engineers.

“Call in the army NOW.

“It’s time the government started to do the right thing here.

“People need help. Throw everything at it.”

Press PLAY below to hear what Neil Mitchell says must happen NOW