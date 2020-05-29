AFL boss gives definitive forecast on shortened games

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan says shortened quarters are here for this year only.

He told Neil Mitchell the league wasn’t planning on keeping them short next season.

When the AFL season resumes on June 11, each quarter will be 16 minutes, plus added time.

It’s usually 20 minutes, plus added time.

Some are pushing for the change to become permanent, citing crowd and player fatigue as factors.

Matthew Lloyd said he’d be “shocked” if fans really wanted the game shortened.

Speaking on 3AW Mornings, the league chief executive said it wasn’t something the AFL was looking at making permanent.

“It’s not something we’re contemplating for next year,” McLachlan told Neil Mitchell.

He said the league would keep quarters shortened this year in case the situation with the coronavirus changed and games needed to be played more frequently later in the year.

There will be four players on the interchange.

McLachlan also shared his thoughts on canned crowd noise, which has been used by international soccer leagues and the NRL on Thursday night.

“I thought it was a positive,” McLachlan said.

He said Channel 7 and Fox Footy were “looking at it” for AFL games.

Click PLAY below to hear the AFL chief explain more