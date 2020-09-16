3AW
Sly of the Underworld: Why every police officer should carry a taser

3 hours ago
Ross and Russel

In the wake of two tragic police incidents, John ‘Sly’ Silvester says all Victorian police should carry tasers to avoid future tragedies.

A man experiencing a mental health episode was allegedly rammed by a police car and had his head stomped on at Epping at the weekend.

Meanwhile, a knife-wielding man suffering a mental health incident was shot by police at Lilydale.

Sly says if police don’t carry tasers, there’s a risk there will be copycat attempted suicides by police.

“Every one of these incidents brings us closer to the next grim outcome,” he said.

“It’s clear that all police should be armed with tasers because capsicum spray just doesn’t work with many of mentally disturbed offenders.”

Press PLAY below for more from Sly.

Police union pushes for tasers after incidents at Epping and Lilydale

Gunshots fired as eyewitness narrates police shooting at Lilydale Marketplace

IBAC to investigate brutal arrest at Epping

