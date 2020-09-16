Sly of the Underworld: Why every police officer should carry a taser

In the wake of two tragic police incidents, John ‘Sly’ Silvester says all Victorian police should carry tasers to avoid future tragedies.

A man experiencing a mental health episode was allegedly rammed by a police car and had his head stomped on at Epping at the weekend.

Meanwhile, a knife-wielding man suffering a mental health incident was shot by police at Lilydale.

Sly says if police don’t carry tasers, there’s a risk there will be copycat attempted suicides by police.

“Every one of these incidents brings us closer to the next grim outcome,” he said.

“It’s clear that all police should be armed with tasers because capsicum spray just doesn’t work with many of mentally disturbed offenders.”

