3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Smoke warning: Why Melburnians should..

Smoke warning: Why Melburnians should take this ‘weird’ haze seriously

2 hours ago
see the photos

Melburnians are being warned to take precautions as smoke hovers over much of the state.

The EPA has given the air quality in Melbourne, Geelong and the Latrobe Valley a ‘very poor’ rating as smoke from the East Gippsland and Tasmanian fires mixes over the south of the state.

Authorities told 3AW Breakfast it was “weird” that the rain not able to dissipate the smoke, and was evidence of its thickness.

“Rain’s great when you’ve got smoke because it knocks it out (but) it’s not knocking it out,” Dr Andrea Hinwood, the EPA’s chief environmental scientist, told Kate and Quarters.

“What it means is we’ve got a hell of a lot of smoke in the landscape … and the little rain we’ve had is not enough to push it down.

“Stay indoors and away from the smoke as much as possible.

“People who are really sensitive will be finding it very difficult.”

Click PLAY to hear more advice from Dr Andrea Hipwood

3AW Mornings listeners have sent in photos of the smoke blanketing the city.

Image (above): Smoke haze in Inverloch this morning

Image (above): Smoke on the Hume Hwy heading towards Melbourne from Sydney

Image (above): Smoke across the bay in Brighton

Image (above): Smoke blankets Ocean Grove

Image (above): Smoke haze at Safety Beach

Image (above): Haze at Koonya Beach in Blairgowrie

Image (at top): Department of Health

BUSHFIRES LATEST: Rain falls but provides little help, authorities warn of long ordeal

see the photos
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.