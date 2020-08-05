Stage 4 confusion: Industry leaders share what they know about unclear restrictions

The state government has made some tweaks to the list of who can and cannot go to work under Melbourne’s Stage 4 lockdown.

But there is still a lot of confusion around what is allowed in some industries.

Neil Mitchell spoke to industry leaders in some of the areas where restrictions are unclear, to gain their insight.

Head of Operations at RSPCA Victoria, Tegan McPherson, says there has been a lot of concern about whether people can visit vets for emergency care.

She says that is allowed, but questions around whether animal adoption centres can continue operating remain.

There are also concerns about whether or not long-haired pets can visit the groomer.

CEO of Restaurant and Catering Australia, Wes Lambert, says most restrictions in the hospitality industry are clear.

He confirmed delivery drivers can continue to work outside of the curfew hours.

Previous versions of the Stage 4 rules said car parks must close.

A tweak to the permitted worker restrictions was made early this morning, permitting car parks to remain open for essential workers.

In the automotive industry, concerns remain about whether people can travel to have their cars serviced, and whether panel beaters may repair vehicles.

CEO of the Victorian Automobile Chamber of Commerce, Geoff Gwilym, called for more information.

“We need clarification … can a panel beater still repair a car … if they think that car is unsafe?,” he asked Neil Mitchell.

