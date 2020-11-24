Teen thugs arrested after nasty Pakenham attack on a 13-year-old girl

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

Four teenage girls, the youngest aged just 14, have been arrested following two alleged assaults and a robbery in Melbourne’s outer-east.

It’s alleged the group threatened a 17-year-old victim on Sandalwood Drive, Pakenham about 2.50pm yesterday.

The gang demanded the girl hand over her phone, before assaulting the victim and stealing her phone charger.

The same group is also alleged to have assaulted a 13-year-old girl on John Street less than two hours later.

A 14-year-old Pakenham girl and a 15-year-old Melton West girl have both been charged with three counts of robbery, two counts of attempted robbery, theft, assault, and other related offences. Both have been remanded to appear at a children’s court at a later time.

The other two girls in the group, 16-year-olds from Brookfield and Hoppers Crossing, were charged with 2 counts each of robbery, attempted robbery and theft. They were bailed to appear at a children’s court at a later date.

The nasty attacks come less than two weeks after a 10 and 11-year-old were attacked in a Pakenham park, not far from where yesterday’s assaults occurred.

