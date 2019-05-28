Teenager arrested in relation to violent crime spree

Police have arrested a teenager in relation to a string of aggravated burglaries and carjackings across the state.

A 17-year-old Broadmeadows boy was arrested at a shopping centre on Bacchus Marsh Road, Corio earlier today.

Caller Andrew told 3AW’s Denis Walter he witnessed the arrest at about 11.15am.

“I actually saw the white SUV BMW, which had minor damage on the passenger side. Then the police helicopter was hovering above and I’d say they were looking for the others,” he said.

A BMW X5, which is believed to have been stolen during an aggravated burglary in Mernda this morning, was recovered in the shopping centre car park.

At least four offenders are believed to have been involved in a series of violent crimes in Bentleigh East, Port Melbourne and Derrimut on Sunday night, and Mernda yesterday.

Several offenders, described as African in appearance, are still on the run.

An investigation into the crime spree remains ongoing.

Police urge anyone who sights a black 2015 Honda HR-V registration 1EY3DI, which the offenders are believed to be in possession of, to contact 000 immediately.