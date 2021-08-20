3AW
The AFL grand final requirement Gillon McLachlan is ‘unapologetic’ about

2 mins ago
Neil Mitchell
AFL boss Gillon McLachlan has categorically ruled out playing this year’s grand final at an empty MCG.

And he admits there’s a possibility there won’t be any finals played in Victoria, at all, this year.

The league’s chief executive officer said COVID-19 case numbers would ultimately determine whether Victoria played any part in hosting games in September.

“Obviously it doesn’t feel like a great day today,” McLachlan said on the back of Victoria’s Friday figures.

He said the AFL would continue to work with health authorities and government.

“The priority is the health and wellbeing of the community,” McLachlan said.

“Our game can’t come ahead of that.”

He told Neil Mitchell there was no chance the MCG would host the biggest game of the season unless there was a crowd in attendance.

“I’m sort of unapologetic about that,” he said.

Press PLAY below to hear Gillon McLachlan explain why

