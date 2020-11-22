3AW
The Block’s big buyer is a familiar face for Neil Mitchell’s audience

3 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for The Block’s big buyer is a familiar face for Neil Mitchell’s audience

Danny Wallis grabbed national attention on Sunday night when he splashed almost $12 million buying three houses on The Block.

It left many television viewers wondering who he is, and what he does.

Wallis, an IT entrepreneur, has been a friend of 3AW Mornings for a while now.

He donated $150,000 last year to help fund the TLC for Kids Ambulances.

He also helped send 1000 care packages to struggling elderly Melburnians during Stage 4 lockdown.

Wallis has donated one of the three houses he bought to the My Room Children’s Cancer Charity after learning the couple who put the house together had a child with severe health issues.

Neil Mitchell asked Wallis what drove him.

“Helping people, having fun,” was his response.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings

Neil Mitchell
News
