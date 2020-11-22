The Block’s big buyer is a familiar face for Neil Mitchell’s audience
Danny Wallis grabbed national attention on Sunday night when he splashed almost $12 million buying three houses on The Block.
It left many television viewers wondering who he is, and what he does.
Wallis, an IT entrepreneur, has been a friend of 3AW Mornings for a while now.
He donated $150,000 last year to help fund the TLC for Kids Ambulances.
He also helped send 1000 care packages to struggling elderly Melburnians during Stage 4 lockdown.
Wallis has donated one of the three houses he bought to the My Room Children’s Cancer Charity after learning the couple who put the house together had a child with severe health issues.
Neil Mitchell asked Wallis what drove him.
“Helping people, having fun,” was his response.
Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings