The Block’s big buyer is a familiar face for Neil Mitchell’s audience

Danny Wallis grabbed national attention on Sunday night when he splashed almost $12 million buying three houses on The Block.

It left many television viewers wondering who he is, and what he does.

Wallis, an IT entrepreneur, has been a friend of 3AW Mornings for a while now.

He donated $150,000 last year to help fund the TLC for Kids Ambulances.

He also helped send 1000 care packages to struggling elderly Melburnians during Stage 4 lockdown.

Wallis has donated one of the three houses he bought to the My Room Children’s Cancer Charity after learning the couple who put the house together had a child with severe health issues.

Neil Mitchell asked Wallis what drove him.

“Helping people, having fun,” was his response.

