The change a top Melbourne restaurateur says will ‘really make a big difference’ to CBD traders

One of Melbourne’s top chefs and restaurateurs says the removal of masks in offices, which comes into effect at 11.59pm tonight, will give CBD traders a desperately needed boost.

While weekend foot traffic in the CBD is recovering, weekday traffic has remained stubbornly low.

Andrew McConnell, whose restaurants include Gimlet, Supernormal and Cumulus Inc, says he has had to change operating hours at one of his venues due to a sluggish return to the CBD.

“Unfortunately due to the numbers and the capacity in the city and the offices we had to close our breakfast service at Cumulus. It’s just not sustainable,” he told Stephen Quartermain and Emily Power, filling in for Ross and Russel.

“I think a lot of restaurateurs have had to alter their operating hours.”

But Mr McConnell says the removal of the requirement to wear masks in offices will go a long way towards bringing people back during the week.

“Removing masks in the offices and really focusing on getting people back into the CBD is a great initiative and will really make a big difference to a lot of restaurants,” he said.

