The five Victorian COVID-19 exposure sites that pose ‘significant risk’

Victoria’s COVID-19 response commander has identified five of Victoria’s 121 COVID-19 exposure sites as of “particular concern”.

Testing commander Jeroen Weimar says anyone who was at the five locations has been “out partying with someone who is COVID positive at the same time in that space”.

The five locations Mr Weimar says pose “significant risk”:

The Sporting Globe in Mordialloc on May 23, between 6.17pm and 9.43pm

in Mordialloc on May 23, between 6.17pm and 9.43pm Three Monkeys in Prahran on May 22 between 9.10pm and 11pm, and on May 23 between 12.30am and 2am

in Prahran on May 22 between 9.10pm and 11pm, and on May 23 between 12.30am and 2am Somewhere Bar in Prahran on May 22 between 10.30pm and 1am

in Prahran on May 22 between 10.30pm and 1am The Local in Port Melbourne on May 21 between 1.40pm and 3.30pm

in Port Melbourne on May 21 between 1.40pm and 3.30pm The Palace Hotel in South Melbourne on May 21 between 5.45pm and 6.45pm

There has already been community transmission in one of the five venues.

A person who attended the Sporting Globe in Mordialloc contracted the virus after visiting the location at the same time as a COVID-19 positive person.

Contact tracers do not believe they’ve identified everyone who was at the five venues of concern.

“We understand there were more people there than are recorded on their QR systems,” Mr Weimar said.

“If you were at those locations, if you did not check in, we really need you to come forward to make sure that we can get you tested and isolated.”

(CORRECTION: This article earlier included a picture of another Sporting Globe venue, not the Mordialloc site)