The medical device thought to be behind the Holiday Inn COVID-19 outbreak

2 hours ago
coronavirus latest
A medical device that is used to vaporise medicine is being blamed as the likely source of the COVID-19 outbreak that led to the Holiday Inn being closed as a quarantine hotel.

There are three cases of coronavirus linked to the hotel, but that figure is expected to grow.

The Chief Health Officer said on Wednesday the “evolving theory” was that a nebuliser, which is used to turn medicine into vapour, was being used in a room that contained an infant.

“With aerosolised particles, they can remain suspended in the air for several minutes and can travel metres,” he said.

It’s thought those particles have then found their way into the hotel corridor.

Click PLAY below to hear the Chief Health Officer explain

Picture by Getty iStock

