The party, the pav, and the shiv: Mokbel attacked near 21st birthday

An inmate who had just celebrated his 21st birthday with a pavlova is alleged to have been one of Tony Mokbel’s two attackers.

Mokbel remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital after suffering a bleed on his brain when he was stabbed with shivs and stomped upon in a mainstream unit of Barwon Prison on Monday afternoon.

Two 21-year-old men, who had been celebrating the birthday with pavlova and fizzy drinks, have been charged over the attack and will face court on Friday.

The Herald Sun has also today revealed Mokbel, 53, had recently refused an offer of a move into protection following reports he had intervened in a standover racket involving Pacific Islanders.

