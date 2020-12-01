The Australians who Neil Mitchell says are the key to resolving the dispute with China

Tensions between China and Australia have reached breaking point.

Conflict has been building for months, with China imposing a series of harsh tariffs on Australian products, but it reached a new high this week after an inflammatory tweet from a Chinese official.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison slammed the tweet in a press conference, but Neil Mitchell thinks there’s a smarter way to deal with the tension.

Press PLAY below for Neil Mitchell’s idea.

“I don’t think we’re playing it very cleverly at the moment,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

Neil Mitchell says prominent Australians who already have working relationships with China are the key.

“Many, many people … in Australia should be standing up for Australia to help sort this out,” he said.

“One of them is Daniel Andrews. He signed up for Belt and Road and what is happening breaches that understanding.

“He needs to sit down with the Chinese and help cool it down.

“Paul Keating has to stand up. He has been, and perhaps still is, on the international advisory council for China’s Development Bank.

“So does Alexander Downer, former foreign minister, he was on the board of the telecommunications giant, Huawei.

“This is the Chinese style, it’s a legitimate one. They get former politicians involved to help them.

“Don’t let Pauline Hanson set Australia’s foreign policy. Get those former political heavyweights on the phone and get them to ring around China.

“Sort it. The economy is on the line.”