The Rumour File has got its first 2020 AFL grand final entertainment tip off

RUMOUR AS SPECULATION

It’s a little later than usual this year… but it’s been an unusual year!

The Rumour File has received its first suggestion about this year’s AFL grand final entertainment.

3AW Breakfast has a stellar record when it comes to guessing who will be performing, correctly revealing the grand final entertainment acts in five of the past six years.

Today, the Rumour File received a tip that Powderfinger will provide the half-time entertainment at this year’s grand final, to be held at Brisbane’s Gabba.

The tipster also suggested Amy Shark will sing the national anthem.

(Image: Marc Grimwade / Getty)