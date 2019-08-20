‘They don’t want to go to work’: Fremantle a club ‘in turmoil’

The first reporter to confirm Ross Lyon’s sacking on Tuesday says Fremantle is a club in turmoil.

Tom Morris said on 3AW the issues at the Dockers went further than Lyon and outgoing CEO Steve Rosich.

“There are people at the club who are leaking like a sieve because they don’t want to go to work every day,” he said.

“That’s the situation there.

“That’s staff members, that’s coaches, that’s recruiting staff – it’s everybody at that football club.

“There are people who have hated being there.

“That’s not overstating the situation.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW