Toby Greene’s father charged over ‘headbutting’ female cop

The father of GWS player Toby Greene has been remanded in custody charged with assault.

Police claim Michael Greene, 60, assaulted a female officer by headbutting her at the MCG during the AFL grand final.

He faced court yesterday charged with intentionally causing injury, resisting police and assaulting police.

Greene was also charged with public drunkenness and committing an offence while on bail.

He will reappear in court on Wednesday.

Toby’s mother, Kate, released a statement to the Seven Network, saying “Toby is estranged from his father … (who) has had nothing to do with this family for over 20 years”.