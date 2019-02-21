AFL Players’ boss hits back at ‘completely false’ drug policy claims

AFL Players’ boss Paul Marsh says it’s “completely false” to suggest players can use mental health issues to get out of drug testing.

He says those players are in fact tested more.

While he wouldn’t release exact figures, the AFLPA chief said claims up to 16 players at one club alone had exemption from testing because of mental health issues was “so off the mark it’s not funny”.

He said any player who tested positive to illicit drugs and then cited mental health issues was put through a rigorous process.

“It’s a medical model,” Mr Marsh said.

“The players have voluntarily agreed to be a part of this.

“It’s not about naming and shaming.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

Tom Elliott said so much of the policy “didn’t make sense”.

