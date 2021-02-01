3AW
Tom Elliott says Collingwood made one big mistake with its racism report

7 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Football Featured
Tom Elliott says Collingwood made a major blue by withholding details of a report that found a history of “systemic racism” at the club.

The club fronted the media on Monday after details of the report were leaked in The Herald Sun.

The Pies have since tried to spin it as a “proud and historic day” for the club, but Tom Elliott said it was hardly a coincidence the club was addressing the report on the same day it had been leaked via the press.

They’ve sat on it for almost two months.

“The club should have never sat on this report and should have released it straight away,” he said.

“It should have apologised and said it was doing X, Y and Z to try and fix the situation and move on.

“Instead, it looks like a cover up.”

