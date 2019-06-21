‘He’s very out of touch’: Tom Elliott says Gillon McLachlan isn’t across the issues affecting the AFL

Tom Elliott has slammed AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan, labelling him “very out of touch”.

“He’s given answers to a number of questions over the past week which suggest to me that he’s not fully aware of some of the controversies which have been surrounding footy,” the 3AW Drive host said.

Mick Warner, 3AW Football contributor and Herald Sun journalist, said he thinks Gil’s ignorance is tactical.

“I just think that’s his tactic,” he told Tom Elliott.

“The problem, generally, with the AFL system, is that he doesn’t even have to pretend to be across it because there’s no accountability,” he said.

“He knows that he’s not held to account so he’s able to continue to operate the way that he does.”

Here are some of Gil’s gaffes this week which irked Tom:

On Jeff Kennett’s comments — “I didn’t hear all of his comments.”

On Hawthorn wearing Adam Goodes’ number on their warm up jumpers — “I’ll be honest with you, I didn’t know they had” decided to do that

On fan behaviour, ten days after the issue first arose — “Have you been hearing about this for weeks?”

On Collingwood super fan Joffa saying he won’t go back to the AFL until Gil apologises to fans — “I haven’t spoken to Joffa. I’ll hopefully speak to Joffa at some point.”

Press PLAY below for Tom’s thoughts on the AFL CEO

Pres PLAY below to hear what Mick Warner had to say on the issue.

