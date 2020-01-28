3AW
Train chaos continues: Strike action and safety dispute set to cause delays

3 hours ago
3AW News

Many public transport users are set to be hit by cancellations today, due to strike action and a dispute over a new section of track in South Yarra.

Almost 50 drivers were stood down and sent home earlier this week after refusing to use the new track and as many as 100 more could be stood down today.

Ten services were cancelled yesterday morning, with the Cranbourne, Frankston and Pakenham lines impacted.

It comes after drivers expressed concern that they had not been given adequate training about the new track. Drivers were provided with an animation, but many say they wanted a run-through in person before taking passengers along the new track.

Meanwhile, no V/Line trains are running on the Geelong and Warrnambool lines today, with drivers walking off the job for 24 hours in strike action over an ongoing pay dispute.

Buses will replace trains on those lines.

The Rail, Tram and Bus Union is calling on the State Government to provide six per cent pay rises annually, but the government has not budged on its offer of a two per cent annual pay increase.

It comes after a tram strike yesterday left thousands attending the Australian Open stranded.

Another tram strike is planned for 10am to 2pm tomorrow.

Why dozens of train drivers have been stood down by Metro

Tram strike leaves tennis fans and tourists stranded

Image: Michael Dodge / Stringer

